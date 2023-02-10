Londonderry: Security alert outside Brandywell Stadium
There is a security alert in the area of Brandywell Stadium in Londonderry.
An announcement was made over the public address system that a portion of the road outside the ground is closed - Lone Moor Road, at the Brandywell roundabout.
Fans were asked to avoid the area when exiting the stadium.
Secretary of State Chris-Heaton Harris and Irish President Michael D Higgins were attending a match at Derry City's ground.
Mr Heaton-Harris was seen leaving the ground shortly before the announcement was made over the PA system.
Derry City were playing Shamrock Rivers in the President's Cup - Derry won 2-0.