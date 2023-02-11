Strabane: Six police officers 'kicked, bitten and spat on'
- Published
Two men have been arrested after six police officers were "kicked, bitten and spat on" in Strabane in County Tyrone on Friday night.
Police said officers on patrol stopped with two men in Castle Place shortly before midnight to see if they needed help or medical assistance.
They said the men became verbally abusive and began to lash out after being placed under arrest.
Both men who were arrested are in their 20s and they and remain in custody.
Supt William Calderwood said the officers suffered minor injuries and they felt well enough to remain on duty.
"In what other job would this happen? These are men and women who are working hard to keep their communities safe and this is how they are treated," he said.
"While we come to work knowing we could be faced with difficult and dangerous situations, it is completely unacceptable that our officers should be assaulted and verbally berated in the most shocking ways for simply doing their jobs."
"It highlights our message that all assaults on emergency service workers - be that a nurse, doctor, paramedic or police officer - are serious offences and there are serious consequences.
"Assaults on our officers are unacceptable and will not be tolerated."