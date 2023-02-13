Stormont crisis: DUP to block Speaker in organ donation law recall
- Published
The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) will continue to block the nomination of a Speaker when the assembly is recalled on Tuesday, its leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said.
He wrote to party members at the weekend ahead of the recall, which is a bid to pass organ donation legislation.
Sir Jeffrey accused others of using the law to "blackmail" his party to return to power-sharing.
The DUP has said the legislation can be dealt with at Westminster.
The party is continuing its year-long boycott of power-sharing at Stormont in protest over the Northern Ireland Protocol.
But assembly members have been urged to take their seats on Tuesday to elect a Speaker and implement a new "opt-out" organ donation law inspired by a six-year-old Belfast boy - Dáithí Mac Gabhann - who needs a heart transplant.
Dáithí's father Máirtín said the family was "disappointed, but not at all surprised" by the DUP's decision, adding that the party's assembly member Paul Givan had informed them of the move on Saturday.
"Although disappointed that it can't be sorted out on Tuesday, we were also told that the DUP will do everything they can to see [that} Dáithí's Law goes through Westminster.
"At this stage, we need it guaranteed that without a sitting assembly that it can be done at Westminster. Can Jeffrey and the DUP guarantee us that?" he asked.
'False outrage'
A Sinn Féin motion to recall the assembly received support from the Alliance Party and People Before Profit.
If a Speaker is not elected, the organ donation legislation will not be passed on Tuesday.
"It is disgraceful that the issue of organ donation is being used as blackmail for the return of devolution," Sir Jeffrey wrote in his letter, which was first reported by the PA news agency.
"We will not be nominating a Speaker on Tuesday. Westminster is sovereign and can resolve the issue quickly."
The DUP leader also criticised Sinn Féin for what he called the party's "false outrage" over the issue.
"Given Sinn Féin's politicking on the matter, let's see if they take their seats in Westminster to help pass this law in the House of Commons. We won't hold our breath," he wrote.
'Some uncertainty'
In response to DUP's decision not to nominate a Speaker, Sinn Féin's Pat Sheehan said: "That's disappointing… the most disappointment I think will be felt by the families who are dependent on these regulations being passed".
Speaking to BBC News NI's Good Morning Ulster programme, he said if the assembly cannot put forward legislation, "there is some uncertainty about the procedure in Westminster".
"First of all, Jeffrey [Donaldson] can't even bring forward an amendment until next week and there's no certainty around whether the Speaker [at Westminster] will accept an amendment," he said.
Dáithí's Law
The DUP has repeatedly blocked the election of a new Stormont Speaker as part of its protest over the protocol - a set of post-Brexit trade rules which introduced new checks on goods moving between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.
The Northern Ireland Assembly cannot carry out its business or pass any new laws without a Speaker in post.
The Organ and Consent Bill - also known as Dáithí's Law - would mean that all adults in Northern Ireland would be considered as a potential organ donor after their death, unless they specifically stated otherwise.
Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK where an "opt-out" organ donation system is not in place.
Dáithí's Law was introduced in the Northern Ireland Assembly in 2021 and passed its final stage in the assembly in February 2022.
However, additional legislation is needed to specify which organs and tissues are covered under the opt-out system and for that assembly members would have to take their seats.
The DUP has argued that Dáithí's Law can be implemented by MPs at Westminster in the absence of a functioning assembly.
But last week, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said a proposal to take the legislation through Westminster instead of Stormont would take too long to complete and he urged assembly members to resolve the issue themselves.