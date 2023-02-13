Whiteabbey: Three arrests after man left critically injured
- Published
Three men have been arrested in connection with a serious assault in Whiteabbey, County Antrim, in the early hours of Sunday morning.
The victim remains in a critical condition in hospital, police said.
The incident, on the Shore Road, was reported just after 01:15 GMT.
Two men, aged 28 and 34, are being questioned on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and remain in custody.
A third man, 36, was arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders and withholding information concerning an arrestable offence.
Police have appealed for information and video footage linked to the attack.
Part of the Shore Road in Whiteabbey, at the junctions of the Old Manse Road and the main Shore Road, was closed for much of Sunday but has since reopened.
Officers investigating the assault conducted a search in the grounds of Whiteabbey Presbyterian Church.
As a result of the cordon, the church's Sunday morning service was held online.