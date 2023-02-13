Sorcha Eastwood: Alliance MLA ups security after 'smear campaign'
Alliance Party MLA Sorcha Eastwood has said she has increased her personal security after what she described as a sinister smear campaign by loyalists.
"I do feel sick, I'm shaken by this but I will not be deterred," she told BBC News NI's Talkback on Monday.
Ms Eastwood said she was targeted after an Irish News comment in January opposing an Orange Order parade for a deceased UDA man.
What followed was "unwanted contact" and "certainly harassment", she said.
"It was a very difficult time," she added.
"It was a very difficult time," she added.
Ms Eastwood was speaking to BBC News NI following an interview in Monday's Belfast Telegraph where she said she felt that loyalists had put a target on her back.
After the parade for Jim Guiney, who was shot dead 25 years ago, went ahead, she said she continued to be targeted.
One evening when she was alone in her office, a stranger approached.
"A man came to the window, bashed the window and started gesticulating," she said.
'Sinister at worst'
She received unwanted phone calls and said she was also the target of "a strong social media campaign by faceless accounts - predominantly loyalists - linking me with terrorism".
"Comments ranged from very petty personal attacks to things I would regard as a lot more sinister," Ms Eastwood continued.
"They were talking about a republican agenda or republican credentials... for me, I do take that very seriously and I know that others take that seriously.
"This is designed to be personal; unsavoury at best, sinister at worst."
Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie condemned the actions towards Ms Eastwood, saying: "This type of threatening behaviour is totally unacceptable, cowardly and pointless."
It must be challenged by all those who want to normalise our society. #NotInMyName https://t.co/iQaD14TdxS
Ms Eastwood told the programme that she had called out republican acts of terrorism as well as loyalist terrorism.
"When you are advised to take various precautions at your office and home - I'm already getting help and support from the police in that regard - it's of a very serious nature," she said.
Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie condemned the actions towards Ms Eastwood, saying: "This type of threatening behaviour is totally unacceptable, cowardly and pointless."
Ireland's minister for enterprise, trade and employment, Simon Coveney, said Mr Eastwood would be supported by "the vast majority of people on this".
"No one should face this type of intimidation," he added.
In a statement, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said: "We do not comment on named individuals and no inference should be drawn from this.
"However, the police service takes the safety of our elected representatives extremely seriously and will continue to support them by providing crime prevention and personal security advice on an ongoing basis."
Police said they would encourage all elected representatives to report any security concerns to police immediately in order to keep themselves, their staff and members of the public attending constituency offices safe.