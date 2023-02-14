Cost of living: Schools spending more money on breakfast clubs
There has been a rise in schools using Department of Education funding to pay for breakfast clubs due to increases in the cost of living.
The figure was revealed in an Education Authority (EA) report into the Extended Schools Programme funding.
It is provided to schools in relatively disadvantaged areas to pay for extra support for pupils and families.
Post-pandemic, there was also a rise in schools paying for extra health and fitness activities and counselling.
During the 2022-2023 school year, a number of schools have decided to offer more pupils free meals in response to rises in the cost of living.
In some cases, they fundraise to pay for the food or seek sponsorship from local businesses or charitable donations.
But the EA report, which analysed how about £9m in Extended Schools funding was spent in 2021-2022, said the rise in breakfast clubs began towards the end of the previous school year.
It said there was a 16% increase in the number of schools using Extended Schools money to pay for breakfast clubs for pupils in 2021-2022.
About 173 schools used the funding to run breakfast clubs in 2021-2022 - 24 more than in the previous year.
The EA report said the rise had continued in the current school year, but did not give exact figures.
"The impact of the cost-of-living crisis has been more keenly reflected in the 2022-2023 Extended Schools programme," it said.
"However, towards the end of the 2021-2022 financial year there were examples of schools and clusters switching the focus of their programmes 'in year' to assist families with support.
"This includes an increase in the number of food related provision (e.g. breakfast clubs) and this trend has continued into the current financial year."
Inflation is currently running at over 10%,, although that is slightly lower than in autumn 2022.
The EA report also said that "health and well-being, and in particular mental health, has been one of the major emerging needs facing schools post Covid".
As a result, schools had paid for things like relaxation classes for pupils or counselling for pupils and parents.
But the report said "the demand facing schools for this type of support is hugely challenging and shows no signs of easing".
What is the Extended Schools scheme?
The Extended Schools scheme has been funded by the Department of Education since 2006.
Schools can use it to pay for things such as breakfast clubs, additional mental health support or classes for parents and families.
To be eligible for funding, schools have to more than 37% of pupils entitled to free school meals or over half who live in a disadvantaged area.
Almost 500 schools received sums from about £1,000 to more than £31,000 in 2021/2022 depending on their pupil numbers and needs.
The EA report is based on reports submitted by schools in October 2022 on how they had used their 2021-2022 funding.
However, there have been warnings that the education budget - one of Stormont's biggest - faces real-terms cuts in 2023.
The EA report found the budget for the Extended Schools scheme was likely to come under pressure as a result of inflation and rising costs.
"It is inevitable that some valuable services will be discontinued," it concluded.