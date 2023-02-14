Downpatrick: Woman dies after serious collision
- Published
A woman has died following a single vehicle crash in Downpatrick, County Down.
It happened shortly after 14:30 GMT on Bishop Brae Avenue and the road remains closed to traffic.
Officers attended the scene along with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service but the woman sadly passed away.
SDLP South Down MLA Colin McGrath said the community was in shock following news of the death.
"My thoughts and prayers go out to this woman and her family at they come to terms with this terrible news," he added.
"I know the community of Downpatrick is strong and will rally round for the family in their desperate moment of need."