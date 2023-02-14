Sisters of Nazareth to pay man £250k over historical abuse claim
A man who claimed that a nun subjected him to years of sexual and physical abuse at a children's home in Belfast is to receive £250,000 in damages.
The 41-year-old man, who is not being identified for legal reasons, stayed in Nazareth Lodge as a boy.
The payout forms part of a settlement reached over allegations that he was beaten and assaulted on a weekly basis.
He also claimed he was locked in a cupboard, made to eat food out of bins and was sat on as a form of punishment.
His action against the Sisters of Nazareth religious order was resolved at the High Court in Belfast without any admission of liability.
Lawyers for the plaintiff alleged that he was targeted between 1989 and 1996 by a senior nun at the home located on Ravenhill Road.
'Dragged under a staircase'
He was groomed from the age of eight for the purposes of an abusive sexual, physical and emotional relationship, according to papers in the case.
The alleged treatment involved forbidding him from joining the rest of the children at mealtimes or speaking to other residents and members of staff.
It was claimed that the nun regularly punched, slapped, nipped and poked him, held him down and pulled his hair.
On another occasion she allegedly dragged the plaintiff under a staircase to sit on him and spit in his face.
The nun was also said to have instructed a former resident, with whom she had an intimate relationship, to carry out an attack.
In a bid to prevent the plaintiff from telling anyone, she offered to reward him with sweets or by taking him for car journeys out of the home.
The lawsuit involved claims for negligence, assault, and post-traumatic stress disorder he suffered.
According to the man's case, he was denied medical treatment for injuries inflicted by the nun.
'Shame and suffering'
It was claimed that she told him that he was not lovable and she described him as a "reject", "useless" and "dirty, fat and greedy".
With the alleged sexual assaults described as "oppressive and degrading", aggravated damages were sought due to the plaintiff's young age.
The case had been listed for a three-day High Court trial but after negotiations a settlement was announced.
The judge ordered the Sisters of Nazareth to pay the man £250,000 in damages as well as his legal costs.
Outside court the man's solicitor Claire McKeegan said he was relieved that his "ordeal" was over.
"Survivors of historical abuse carry with them from childhood a lifetime of shame and insecurity and suffering," she said.
"Today's settlement provides further vindication for survivors of religious institutions in Northern Ireland that abuse perpetrated on children was wrong and those who caused harm will be held accountable in our courts."