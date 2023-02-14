West Belfast shooting: Man injured in legs and elbows
- Published
A man has been taken to hospital after he was shot in both legs and elbows in West Belfast.
It happened in Divismore Park shortly before 20:10 GMT on Tuesday, police said.
Detectives appealed for anyone who was in the area at the time who may have information to come forward.
"The injuries inflicted on the victim are a stark violation of his basic human rights," said Insp Matson.
"There is no justification for this type of violence. Attacks like these not only place the victim at risk, but also the local community," he added.
Road closures are currently in place at Divismore Way and Glenalina Road.