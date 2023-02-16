Belfast: Taxi driver 'haunted' after choking attack
- Published
A taxi driver who described being choked unconscious and robbed at work, said he has been "haunted" by the attack.
Eddie, not his real name, picked up a man in east Belfast shortly after 02:50 GMT on Sunday.
When the man told him he had no money, Eddie stopped his vehicle before the man attacked him and ran away.
The PSNI is investigating the incident and has appealed for witnesses to come forward.
Speaking to BBC Radio Ulster's The Nolan Show, Eddie described the attack as a "haunting" experience that left him "too frightened to go out".
When asked how he had been coping, he said he had been unable to sleep without imagining being choked.
He told the programme his credit cards were stolen: "I don't know if he knows where I live, or that he's not going to come to my house... He knows who I am."
'Fear of assault'
Eddie described his injuries on the programme saying the blood vessels in his face and eyes burst as his wind-pipe was being crushed.
He said swelling in his mouth and tongue meant he could not eat solid food.
In a statement, the PSNI said: "Taxi drivers should be able to go about their business in our community without fear of assault.
"This was a terrifying ordeal, and the driver sustained a number of injuries to his face, throat and neck."
Eddie said the taxi company he works for had been "amazing" and that before he became unconscious he was able to press the panic button many taxi driving companies provide for driver safety.
He said other taxi drivers had been left shaken by the assault and that while he was "concerned" for them, he felt lucky to be "still here to talk about this".
The PSNI are appealing for witnesses and any information to help with the investigation to contact them.