Ballymoney: Man gets life sentence for Steven Peck murder
A 56-year-old man has been given a life sentence for the murder of a Ballymoney man two years ago.
Steven Peck, 33, was found seriously injured on the ground close to the Joey Dunlop leisure centre in the County Antrim town in January 2021.
He was taken to hospital but died six days later.
David Austin, 56, of Cherry Gardens, Ballymoney, admitted the murder when he appeared at Belfast Crown Court via video-link on Friday.
Mr Justice O'Hara said he was obliged by law to impose a life sentence and would decide on a minimum tariff at a later date.
Several other people from the Ballymoney area have also been charged with offences linked to Mr Peck's murder.