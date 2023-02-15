Belfast court: Mother accused of baby murder 'was not suicidal'
A woman charged with murdering her eight-week-old son told police she was "not depressed or having suicidal thoughts" just days before she stabbed the baby and his two-year-old sister.
The woman cannot be named to protect the identity of her surviving child.
Belfast Crown Court heard from the PSNI officer in charge of the investigation.
The officer told the court that the defendant had phoned police on 24 July 2021, after a row with her partner, the children's father.
She claimed he had pushed her at the top of the stairs.
The woman was then asked a number of questions by an officer, as part of a form used in suspected cases of domestic violence.
She was asked "are you very frightened of him?". She answered "yes".
'Visibly upset'
An officer noted that she seemed "afraid of him in general".
She was also said to be "visibly upset and in fear".
The woman was also asked: "Are you depressed or having suicidal thoughts?" She answered "no".
Three days later, on 27 July 2021, the woman stabbed her two children.
The eight-week-old baby boy died while his sister survived.
The woman accepts she stabbed them, but denies the charges of murdering her son and attempting to murder her daughter.
In later police interviews, after the incident, when asked about her mental health, she told police she was depressed.
The detective sergeant said the woman refused to answer a number of questions about whether she was being financially abused or whether her partner had a problem with alcohol and drugs.
He told the court she has no convictions in the UK or Europe, and that she had co-operated fully with police.
Wednesday was the final day of the prosecution's case.
The defence case begins on Monday and the defendant is expected to give evidence.