Stormont energy efficiency schemes for homes and businesses delayed
- Published
The Department for Economy has missed a target to launch new energy efficiency schemes for homes and businesses.
The schemes were due to be launched by the end of 2022 as part of ambitious plans to cut greenhouse gas emissions.
The department said after consultation it became clear that a pilot scheme for homes would not be feasible in 2022.
It added officials were now "progressing the development of a multi-year energy efficiency intervention programme."
Part of that work involves determining how much money will be needed for an effective scheme to insulate homes.
The department said a scheme for businesses would be launched in 2023.
The details are contained in a progress report on the implementation of Stormont's energy strategy.
The strategy was agreed by the Stormont Executive at the end of 2021, with the aim of radically cutting greenhouse gas emissions and creating a resilient energy system.
It sets out a plan for cutting energy-related emissions, mainly carbon dioxide, by 56% by 2030.
New legislation needed
Progress has been made in some areas as nine demonstrator projects for low carbon heat technologies have begun.
A draft action plan for developing offshore windfarms has been published and a statement of intent has been agreed with the Crown Estate, which controls access to the seabed.
Some of the actions in the strategy will require new legislation, such as simplifying planning rules for the installation of heat pumps.
It is unclear when those legal changes can be made given the absence of a Northern Ireland Assembly.
Last year UK's climate watchdog said Stormont was showing commendable ambition but would need "a major step-up" in delivery.
The Climate Change Committee (CCC) warned that Northern Ireland's net zero target would "lose credibility" if the focus did not shift quickly to implementation and delivery.