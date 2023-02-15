Brianna Ghey: Candlelit vigils held in Belfast and Derry
Hundreds of people have attended candlelit vigils in Belfast and Londonderry in memory of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey.
The schoolgirl was stabbed to death in a park in Cheshire, England on Saturday.
She was a transgender girl and detectives are considering whether her death was a hate crime.
A minute's silence was held at the vigils in Northern Ireland organised by The Rainbow Project.
Danny attended the vigil in Belfast and expressed shock at the schoolgirl's death.
"I really just can't believe we are in 2023 and we are still seeing things like this happen."
Richard said it was "very important" to show solidarity and support to the transgender community.
Another vigil took place at the Guildhall in Derry.
Mayor of Derry and Strabane Sandra Duffy said her thoughts and prayers are first and foremost with Brianna and her family.
Foyle MP Colum Eastwood also attended the vigil in Londonderry and said what happened to Brianna was "horrific and wrong".
People Before Profit councillor and LGBTQ+ activist Maeve O'Neill said the community in Derry was heartbroken at what happened.
"My heart breaks for her poor parents and all her friends who have lost such a young beautiful girl."
Vigils have been held across the UK and Ireland over the past few days.
Tributes have also been paid to Brianna on social media and in particular TikTok, where she had a huge following.
One message described her as a "sweet angel" and a "beautiful girl".