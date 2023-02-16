Whiteabbey: Arrests after death of suspected assault victim
- Published
Police are investigating the death of a man who was reported to have been assaulted in the early hours of Sunday.
Colin Crawley, who was 40 and from Newtownabbey, was found unconscious near the Shore Road in Whiteabbey at about 01:15 GMT on Sunday.
He was taken to hospital with serious head injuries and died on Wednesday.
Two men, aged 28 and 34, were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.
A third man, aged 36, was arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders and withholding information.
All three were later released on bail.
On Thursday night Det Ch Insp Rachel Wilson said: "Our investigation continues, and I am appealing to anyone with information, or who witnessed anything untoward, to please get in touch.
"Likewise, if you have captured dash cam footage, please contact officers on 101."