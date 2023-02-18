Londonderry: Security alert after armed gang tries to hijack car
A security alert has been triggered in Londonderry after a gang of masked men armed with weapons tried to hijack a delivery driver's car.
A suspicious object was found several hours after the incident at Hollymount Park at about 21:30 GMT on Friday.
The three masked men threatened the driver with knives and a gun.
They ran towards Corrody Road where the object was later discovered close to a sports pitch.
Police said they have started a "large-scale community safety operation", but that no roads had been closed.
"The impact to the delivery driver and wider community is plain to see," said Det Ch Insp Logue.
"We are appealing to anyone who was in the area and who noticed any suspicious activity to contact us on 101."