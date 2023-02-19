Lisburn: Suspected World War Two grenade made safe
A suspected World War Two grenade has been discovered and made safe in Lisburn in County Antrim.
The object was found in Bridge Street on Sunday afternoon.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said ammunition technical officers confirmed it was a viable device.
They carried out a controlled explosion on what they believed was "a historic World War Two-type grenade".
Insp Moore from the PSNI thanked the public for their patience.