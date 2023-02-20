Londonderry: Three released after explosive found near sports pitch
Police have released three men who had been arrested after an attempted car hijacking and the discovery of an explosive in Londonderry.
A gang of masked men tried to take a delivery driver's vehicle at Hollymount Park on Friday night.
The explosive was later found close to a sports pitch on Corrody Road, where children were playing football.
The men, aged 54, 32 and 29, were released on Monday, police said.
Police are still questioning a fourth man, aged 34, who is being held under the Terrorism Act.
Speaking on Sunday Ch Supt Nigel Goddard said the explosive device had been "recklessly left in a public area".
"[It was] just metres away from houses and a sports area where a number of children were playing football," said the police commander for Derry City and Strabane.
Army bomb experts took the explosive away for a forensic examination.
'Reckless and reprehensible'
Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) MP Gregory Campbell told BBC Radio Foyle it was "absolutely deplorable" that young lives have been put at risk.
"We all have to be grateful to the police who acted quickly," he said.
Hopefully people will assist them to ensure those responsible will be brought before the courts".
Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) assembly member Sinead McLaughlin said it was "reprehensible" that the explosive had been left in the area.
"For armed men to try and hijack [a car] and then leave a viable device where kids are playing the next morning is beyond reckless," she said.
A 16-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of attempted hijacking in a separate incident in Derry has also been released on bail.
He had been questioned after the incident on Lower Bennett Street on Saturday night.