Brexit: No deal on NI Protocol this week, predicts DUP MP
- Published
Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) MP Sammy Wilson has said he does not believe new deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol will be struck this week.
Speaking to Sky News, he said his party would not accept any agreement that kept Northern Ireland in the EU.
The DUP would not return to Stormont under any such deal," he added.
He said there was concern that the UK government had entered negotiations with "an attitude of defeat".
Negotiations between the UK and the EU to try to resolve issues with the protocol have been going on for more than a year but sources have suggested a deal could be sealed next week.
The momentum suggested a new agreement was very close but there is now unlikely to be anything concrete until the middle of the week at the earliest.
More to follow.