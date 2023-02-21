Fermanagh: Brookeborough and Tempo GP surgery's future in doubt
- Published
GPs at Brookeborough and Tempo Surgery have given notice that they are handing back their contract.
This is the 13th returned GP contract in Northern Ireland in the past year and the third in County Fermanagh since last summer.
The Western Trust is expected to now take on the practice and its 8,000 patients, BBC News NI understands.
Issues affecting the practice include difficulties in attracting new doctors to the rural area.
Poor infrastructure and a lack of investment have also been factors, BBC News NI understands.
Dromore and Trillick surgeries handed in its contract in June 2022 while Maple Healthcare in Lisnaskea also returned its contract in December.
This will be the third contract handed back in County Fermanagh in the last six months.
There is "no new blood" coming in, as one doctor put it to me.
This means no new GPs moving to the area to take over these very busy practices in a rural area where GPs are in constant demand.
The doctors that I spoke to last night and early this morning are all saying that another major problem is the lack of leadership. They have no one to turn to.
We don't have an executive in Northern Ireland, we don't have a health minister.
We don't have anyone in charge at the moment and we're not really sure who is leading the health service.
While it's the 13th contract to be handed back in Northern Ireland, we know it won't be the last.