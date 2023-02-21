Potholes: Protest over 'outrageous' road conditions in Londonderry
- Published
Potholes appearing on Londonderry roads have been caused by "historical under-investment in the maintenance of the road network for many years," the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) has said.
A protest was held on the Northland Road over the amount of potholes in the city and district.
People Before Profit organised the event after complaints from residents.
The DfI said budget cuts mean it has reduced routine maintenance activities.
It is now operating "a limited service".
It added that only the highest priority defects across the road network are currently being repaired but regular inspections of the road network are continuing.
Davey McAuley lives in the Northland Road area and told BBC Radio Foyle the state of the roads are "outrageous".
"So many people I know have had their cars ruined with the potholes here on the Northland Road.
"It's not just this road, it's all over the city, they are absolutely everywhere."
Anita Villa said the situation with potholes "has gotten worse" and "it simply can't go on".
People Before Profit councillor Maeve O'Neill said potholes can be a danger to road users and there is an urgent need to get them fixed.
"I myself am a bicycle user and I have had to swerve to avoid them, which can be extremely dangerous," Ms O'Neill said.
"They pose a huge risk on our roads and need to be sorted."