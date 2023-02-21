Belfast Port: Police investigating fatal accident
- Published
A man has died following an accident at Belfast Harbour on Monday night.
The man worked on a container vessel that had moored at Victoria Terminal 3 at Belfast Port.
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) was called at 23:00 GMT. A rapid response paramedic and three emergency crews were despatched.
Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene the man was taken to hospital.
Belfast Harbour Police said there was an ongoing investigation to determine the circumstances of his death.