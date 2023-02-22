A6 upgrade from Derry to Dungiven 'will open by end of April'
The A6 between Londonderry and Dungiven is still scheduled to open by the end of April, the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) has said.
Work on the road started in 2018 and was due to be completed last autumn but has been beset by delays.
"Barring any unforeseen circumstances the road will open by end of April," officials told the BBC on Wednesday.
The new stretch of road mostly runs parallel to the existing road and includes a bypass of Dungiven.
Previously the department had said the end of April was the deadline it was working towards.
Last month officials also said that the project was set to run £30m over its initial budget.
Kaine Lynch from the department said the previous of estimate of £220m was now likely to be in the region of £250m.