Antrim Road: Police officer dragged by stolen car
A police officer has been injured after he was dragged along the ground by a stolen car in north Belfast.
It happened at a petrol station on the Antrim Road at about 21:30 GMT on Thursday.
The officer suffered injuries to his knees and hands and required hospital treatment.
Insp Adams appealed for information and said it was "completely unacceptable... and he was injured just for doing his job".
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said a blue Saab was reported stolen in the Tober Park area of Cullybackey, County Antrim, on Thursday.
Police later responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle in Brookhill Avenue in north Belfast before locating the car in the forecourt of a petrol station.
As police approached the vehicle, the driver reversed at speed and dragged the officer along the ground before driving off and colliding with another car which had previously been reported for erratic driving.
"This is a prime example of dangerous and reckless driving and it could have had the most serious of consequences for our officer and the public," said Insp Adams.
Officers have arrested two men.