NI Brexit deal: Businesses hope for stability and certainty
Businesses groups in Northern Ireland have expressed hope over the announcement of a new deal on post-Brexit trade.
Stephen Kelly, chief executive of Manufacturing NI, said the deal had gone much further than many would have expected.
Full details of the Windsor Framework have now been published.
Most business groups welcomed the progress but said they wanted to study the full details.
'Stability and certainty'
The NI Business Brexit Working Group said the deal was an important step "in securing the stability and certainty".
The group, a collaboration of about 14 industry bodies, asked the EU and UK to continue with a "constructive, solutions-focused approach" as businesses adjusted to the new arrangements.
Speaking to BBC Radio Ulster's Evening Extra, Mr Kelly said he had been in a conference call with Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris following the announcement, during which he sounded "very pleased".
"There has been a huge amount of engagement with business over the last few years," he said,
"They've listened to those conversations, they've studied in depth and probably stretched themselves to a point that they probably thought was never going to be visible to each other."
Mr Kelly added that there might still be "worries and disappointments" but they could be resolved through further talks with the UK government.
Roger Pollen from the Federation of Small Businesses said operators and traders had been clear about their concerns since the protocol was implemented two years ago.
He said he hoped the new deal would resolve ongoing problems within the industry and at Stormont.
"What we want is the international uncertainty that the protocol's operation has brought is resolved and also the local uncertainty that we've had at Stormont is resolved so we can stand on our own two feet and trade our way back into a better decision," he said.
Retail NI chief executive Glyn Roberts said the deal represented progress but details needed to be studied and his group needed to consult its members.
"Ongoing engagement between the business community and the EU and UK Government will be critical as the implementation process of this deal begins," he added.
He called for the Stormont assembly and executive to be restored.
Londonderry Chamber of Commerce president Selina Horshi described the deal as positive news.
"This has been a turbulent period for businesses, and clarity and certainty are welcome," she added.
"We are hopeful that this new agreement will further smooth trade for local businesses, iron out any of the problems for traders, and bolster our unique market position which guarantees this part of the world access to the European and British markets
'A breakthrough'
The head of the UK's biggest business group congratulated both sides for resolving the deadlock.
Tony Danker, director-general of the the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) called the deal as a breakthrough and said it would help people in Northern Ireland stop feeling as though life "has been on hold for the past couple of years".
"Business stands ready to work with all stakeholders moving forward. Work to understand and successfully implement new arrangements should start immediately," he added.