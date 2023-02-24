Strabane: Police vehicle damaged by reported stolen lorry
A police vehicle in Northern Ireland has been damaged after it was hit by a lorry that was reported stolen in the Republic of Ireland.
The lorry, which was reported stolen from the Donegal area, failed to stop for Gardaí (Irish police) and then drove off in the direction of Strabane, County Tyrone, on Thursday evening.
The lorry failed to stop for police again and hit a parked police vehicle.
No officers were in the vehicle at the time, the police have said.
A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and handling stolen goods.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) have said that he remains in custody at this time.