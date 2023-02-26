South Belfast: Man, 43, charged over £300,000 suspected cannabis find
A 43-year-old man has been charged after an estimated £300,000 of suspected cannabis was seized in south Belfast.
It follows the search of a car in Harberton Drive on Saturday.
The man was charged with a number of offences including possession of a suspected class B controlled drug and possession of a suspected class B controlled drug with intent to supply.
He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Monday.
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.