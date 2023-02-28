Drink-driver Aoibhin Quinn jailed for injuring passenger
- Published
A drink driver has been jailed after admitting causing grievous bodily injury to another woman through careless driving.
Aoibhin Quinn, 23, of Ardboe Road in Cookstown broke down in tears in court as the sentence was handed down.
Londonderry Crown Court heard that on 22 August police arrived at the scene of a crash in Hillhead Road, Castledawson.
A vehicle had hit a tree and an injured woman was in the passenger seat.
The defendant was found lying outside the vehicle.
When asked where she had been sitting in the car, Quinn told the police she could not remember.
She was then taken to hospital and a blood test revealed a reading of 156mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood.
The legal limit is 80mg.
The court heard her injured passenger had spinal and vascular injuries and spent a period of time in intensive care at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.
She said she had to adjust to the fact she had gone from being independent to someone with "physical difficulties" and that she hoped to lead "a normal but different life".
The court heard she bore no ill will towards the defendant.
Judge Phillip Babington said Quinn had gone to a party and could only remember waking up after the collision.
He said Quinn had also suffered injuries in the crash, including a broken collar bone and a fracture to her knee cap.
Judge Babington said Quinn had expressed regret during interviews.
Quinn was given given an 18-month sentence, consisting of nine months in prison and nine on licence.
She was also banned from driving for three years.