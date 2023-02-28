Omagh police shooting: Court granted more time to question 71-year-old
- Published
Police investigating the attempted murder of a senior officer in Northern Ireland have been given more time to question a 71-year-old man.
Det Ch Insp John Caldwell, 48, was shot in the car park of a sports complex in Omagh last Wednesday. He remains in a critical but stable condition.
The dissident republican group, the New IRA, has admitted the shooting.
A court in Belfast has granted an extension to the detention of the suspect until 22:00 GMT on 1 March.
Five other men also remain in police custody over the attempted murder in County Tyrone. The youngest is 22.
Police have said two gunmen fired 10 shots at Det Ch Insp Caldwell as he was putting footballs into the boot of his car, after coaching football training at Youth Sport in Omagh.
The officer's son was among children present at the time of the shooting. At least two other vehicles were hit by bullets, police said.
CCTV footage
On Monday, police released CCTV footage of the car believed to be used by the gunmen.
A blue Ford Fiesta had been bought in Ballyclare two weeks prior to the attack and stored in Belfast, where its plates were changed. It was then spotted on the M1 driving towards the Coalisland and Omagh direction, the day before the shooting.
The car was later found burnt out on the Racolpa Road outside Omagh.
A reward of up to £20,000 is also being offered by the Crimestoppers charity.
The New IRA claimed responsibility in a typed statement that was taped to a wall beside shops in the Creggan estate on Sunday night.
A forensic team was at the scene on Monday morning and removed it for further examination.