Belfast: Councillors pass motion for safe injecting facility to be set up
- Published
Belfast city councillors have voted to pass a motion to set up an overdose prevention facility.
The Green Party's Mal O'Hara tabled the motion and said it would help to save the lives of the most vulnerable.
He added the vote was an "important milestone" and would "reduce drug debris".
There are around 200 Overdose Prevention Facilities currently operating in 16 countries across the world.
A safe injecting facility allows drug users to inject drugs like heroin under the supervision of trained medical staff.
They will receive clean needles, mental health support and allow staff to respond quickly to an overdose.
'We have to act'
Dr Gillian Shorter, from Queen's University Belfast, said: "On the eve of celebrating the Good Friday Agreement it's disappointing to note that the largest number of drug related deaths are in the age ranges of 25-39."
"We owe it to the ceasefire babies to deliver on our promises and give our young people a future."
She described the current drug deaths in Belfast city centre as "frightening" and said "we simply have to act".
"We cannot see more of our young people dying on the streets of Belfast."
Currently there are no Overdose Prevention Facilities in the UK or Ireland - despite moves being made in both Scotland and Dublin.
Since 2018, 814 people have died from drugs overdoses in Northern Ireland with just under 350 of those deaths happening in Belfast city centre alone.
With drug deaths at an all-time high, Cllr O'Hara said he hoped "a facility like this will prevent the spiralling drug deaths in the city".
Previously, Northern Ireland's chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride said consideration should be given for the establishment of such a centre.
But the decision to provide these rooms would be for a Stormont minister, he added.