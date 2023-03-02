Presbyterian Church: Members challenge next moderator's women ordination remarks
More than 150 members of the Presbyterian Church have signed an open letter criticising the next moderator's views on the ordination of women.
They are concerned Dr Sam Mawhinney's comments have encouraged other clergy to "voice hostility to women in leadership roles".
"Misogynistic remarks" their letter suggests, are "not at all rare within certain quarters" of the Church.
The Church says it will give the letter "due consideration".
In an interview with BBC News NI last month, Dr Mawhinney, the moderator-designate, said even though it is Church policy, he is against the ordination of women.
It is a personal view, he said, and added that he respected the Church's stance on the issue.
The Presbyterian Church in Ireland has since made it clear its policy of ordaining women ministers has not changed.
Now the signatories to the letter, addressed to the outgoing moderator Rev Dr John Kirkpatrick, say Dr Mawhinney's comments "dropped like a bombshell".
In the following days they "radiated shockwaves of despair among ordinary members of the Presbyterian Church across Ireland," the letter added.
"Dr Mawhinney's comments ignore the fact that it has been the policy of the Presbyterian Church to ordain women to eldership for almost a century, and to the ministry for exactly fifty years," it continued.
Former Northern Ireland justice minister David Ford and infectious disease expert Prof Sam McConkey are among the signatories.
They want the Church to publicly "demonstrate its commitment to upholding the value and worth of women as equals in both the Church and in wider society".
"The signatories to this letter demand that Church authorities act immediately and without prevarication in order to repair the damage to the reputation of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland".
The letter stated it was "completely inappropriate" that Dr Mawhinney did not simply "restate his Church's longstanding commitment to equality", when asked about the ordination of women.
There are instances where male minsters, the letter said, have "either publicly voiced their hostility to women in leadership roles, or who have gone further by actually making disparaging and misogynistic remarks".
"Such hostility must be one of the principal reasons why in recent years so few women have come forward for ordination and why male elders in congregations far outnumber females."
'Due and appropriate consideration'
A spokesman for the Presbyterian Church in Ireland said it had been unaware of the letter until contacted by the BBC.
"As is normal practice, when correspondence is received, time is taken to give it due and appropriate consideration," they said.
Dr Mawhinney is based at Adelaide Road Presbyterian in Dublin city centre.
He will take over leadership of the Church in June, for 12 months, and is the first moderator from the Republic of Ireland to be elected in almost a quarter of a century.