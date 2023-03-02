Newry: Non-opening fixed bridge proposed at city's ship canal
- Published
A bridge to link the main Belfast-to-Dublin road with the Newry-to-Warrenpoint carriageway will not be able to allow boats over 12m in height to pass underneath along Newry Canal.
Campaigners had argued that any new bridge there should be able to open to allow for tall ships and larger yachts.
But the Department for Infrastructure confirmed its preferred option was a non-opening 50m (164ft) fixed bridge.
That would mean only vessels under 12m (39ft) in height could use it.
Biggers vessels would not be able to access the Albert Basin in Newry city centre using the canal route.
The bridge is part of the Newry Southern Relief Road (NSRR) project which has been allocated £93.4m in funding as part of the Belfast Region City Deal.
In addition to reducing traffic flow in Newry city centre, the bridge would enhance access to and from Warrenpoint Port.
Peter Maxwell of the Newry-Portadown branch of the Inland Waterways Association of Ireland said his members opposed the move.
"My own yacht I had years ago had a mast height of 21m. Last year I sold a 14m (45ft) tall boat - neither would be able to pass under this bridge," he said.
"I'm disappointed. We were promised a consultation on site with a minister. That never happened.
"This to me is completely out of the blue and there was no mention of a decision being made.
"The Narrow Water bridge will be just four miles (6.4km) away so tall ships will be able to travel up the lough but then won't be able to get to Newry.
"There's talk of a quay further up but that's no good to the city where we've regularly had ships much taller than 12m.
"We'll end up with just small motor boats in the basin."
James McArevey of Newry Maritime Association was also disappointed but said he accepted the decision.
"The ideal situation is of course an opening bridge and I'm disappointed but you have to be realistic," he said.
"I think the road is crucial. I know there is no solution to the chronic traffic problem in Newry until the heavy commercial vehicles are taken out and this link road is built.
"It's unfortunate but we have to look at the bigger picture - looking after the economic wellbeing of the city."
The Department for Infrastructure said the decision was taken after extensive consultation, including drop-in sessions for the public and meeting interest groups.
It said it would now prepare an environmental impact report and further consultation.