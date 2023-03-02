Belfast: Women-only homeless facility to open next month
- Published
A new homeless facility for women is to open in south Belfast next month.
Catherine House is named after Catherine Kenny, a vulnerable woman who died in Belfast city centre in 2016.
It will provide accommodation and support for up to 10 women and is being funded by the Housing Executive.
The new facility comes after the closure of Regina Coeli House, Northern Ireland's only female-only homeless hostel, last year.
It had been operating in Belfast since 1935.
The new facility is being run by the Welcome Organisation, a charity that provides support for people affected by homelessness.
Jo Daykin-Goodall, its chief executive, said Catherine House will provide women with "more than just a roof over their heads".
"This new women's service will expand on services and will provide 24-hour supported living for ten women experiencing homelessness who are ready to take the next steps to live independently," she said.
"We will have support workers on site 24-hours a day, seven days a week."
The chief executive of the Housing Executive, Grainia Long, said women experiencing homelessness can expect a "level of service that is appropriate to their needs" at the new centre.
Staff will work with women to "resolve often deeply rooted challenges and always acting with empathy," Ms Long continued.