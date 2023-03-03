Turkey-Syria earthquake: NI medic helping new mums in quake zone
- Published
A medic from Northern Ireland has spoken of his "nerve-wracking" time in the Turkish earthquake zone, treating pregnant women caught up in the disaster.
Obstetrician Paul Holmes, who is originally from Ballynahinch, County Down, spent the past three weeks working in a field hospital in southern Turkey.
"I've come across mums who have literally been pulled out of the rubble," he said.
"Carrying a baby is obviously worrying for any mother at the best of times, let alone when you have survived an earthquake on this scale and in many cases have been left totally homeless and sleeping in a tent."
Mr Holmes also experienced two "fairly major" aftershocks during his deployment, the first of which caused an electrical fire in the grounds of a disused hospital building where he is based.
More than 50,000 people were killed when earthquakes hit Turkey and Syria 6 February and thousands more are now missing, injured or homeless as a result.
Mr Holmes arrived in Turkey on 11 February as part of a UK-Emergency Medical Team deployed by the British government through the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).
He has spent the three weeks camping in a tent in Türkoğlu, in the grounds of a hospital that can no longer be used because it was destabilised by the earthquake.
He has worked alongside Turkish medics at a joint Ministry of Defence-FCDO field hospital.
'Ice inside tents'
Many of the women he has treated were not physically badly injured but were among the quake survivors suffering trauma, hardship and extreme temperatures as their homes were destroyed.
"Kids are coming in with lots of respiratory infections and illnesses, partly from living in tents in temperatures of minus 7 or 8 at night. I know the tents we are camping in have had ice on the inside some mornings never mind on the outside," Mr Holmes explained.
"If you are cold and hungry and living in a tent with another 10 people that can only add to a mum-to-be's natural worry about the pregnancy so we are supporting the community by replacing services that were unavailable."
He explained his team were able to offer pregnant women ultrasound scans and "help them hear the baby and let them know the pregnancy is still going nicely despite the trauma they've gone through".
Mr Holmes grew up in Northern Ireland but moved to Scotland to study medicine when he was 18.
Now 56, he usually works at the Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Stirlingshire, but also volunteers with frontline medical aid charity UK-Med.
'So grateful'
According to the FCDO, UK aid money pays for EMT staffs' regular roles "to be backfilled to ensure the NHS is not impacted".
"It is a privilege to be part of the UK Government's humanitarian response because the Turkish people are so grateful and thankful for us for supporting them in their hour of need," Mr Holmes said.
It is not the first time he has been deployed to an earthquake zone to deliver medical aid, but it is the first time he has experienced significant and dangerous aftershocks.
"The first one briefly set the hospital building on fire, which was slightly nerve-wracking. I saw smoke after it triggered an electrical fire but thankfully it was brought under control very quickly and there wasn't huge damage.
"We had to move our overnight camping tents because they were deemed a bit close to the hospital," he recalled.
"The other big aftershock happened in the evening time when we were standing around chatting.
"It's not enough to knock you off your feet but the closest thing I can compare it to is when you are on a boat in choppy seas. You are not being thrown from side to side, but if you were trying to walk, you'd be unstable."
Mr Holmes said the situation was "obviously worrying" but added he was able to stay in contact with his wife and four children every day by phone to reassure them that he was OK.
'Brave'
He is due to return home to the UK on Saturday.
Last month, a search and rescue team from Northern Ireland returned home from Turkey after helping to rescue a woman who had been trapped in a collapsed building for nine days.
"The UK Government is proud that brave firefighters and medics from Northern Ireland have been at the very heart of our efforts to help the Turkish people in their hour of need," said UK Minister for Development Andrew Mitchell.
"Both the UK-ISAR and UK-EMT pool world-leading expertise from across Britain to make a real difference in reacting to humanitarian disasters around the globe.
"The UK Government's priority now is to ensure that humanitarian assistance reaches the thousands of families left homeless by the earthquake. It will be so vital in ensuring those affected can begin to rebuild their lives."