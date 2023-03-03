NIPSA civil servants to take industrial action
Civil service workers from Northern Ireland's largest trade union are to take industrial action after a ballot on pay.
The Northern Ireland Public Service Alliance (Nipsa) said 85% of respondents voted for strike action and 94% for action short of strike.
On Friday, the union confirmed it would take action short of strike.
BBC News NI understand Nipsa will discuss potential strike action with other trade unions next week.
In January, it was announced civil service workers would be offered a pay rise of £552, backdated to August 2022.
Unite and GMB have also balloted members on the pay offer.
'Shameful pay offer'
Nipsa's general secretary, Carmel Gates, described this offer as "derisory" and that members felt "angry and disgusted".
She said Nipsa had called for a rise of inflation, plus 5%.
Previously, Stormont's Department of Finance said it "recognises and regrets the offer is below what staff and unions will expect in a very challenging year".
Official figures suggest the typical full-time civil servant in Northern Ireland was paid £28,706 in 2022, meaning an extra £552 is equivalent to 1.9%.
"This is the worst pay offer that any public sector worker has received," Ms Gates continued.
"This is another huge real term pay cut for workers who were classed as essential during the pandemic.
"With food and other costs soaring, government workers now need a second job just to make ends meet. This is utterly shameful."