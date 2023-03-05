M2 motorway partly closed after four-vehicle crash
One person has been taken to hospital and another three have been injured in a four-vehicle crash on the M2.
The motorway has been partly closed following the crash, with the citybound carriageway shut between junction five at Templepatrick and junction four at Sandyknowes.
The ambulance service said the injured person had been taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.
Three more people are due to be taken to hospital shortly, it added.
Police said diversions had been put in place.