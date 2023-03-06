Mum who stabbed baby had depression at the time, court told
A woman accused of murdering her baby and attempting to murder her toddler had "moderate to severe depression" at the time, Belfast Crown Court has been told.
The woman, who cannot be named to protect the identity of her surviving child, accepts stabbing the children in July 2021 but denies the charges.
Her trial is now in its sixth week.
A psychiatrist said she interviewed the woman for six hours over three days and also had access to numerous reports.
She said in her opinion, the woman had moderate to severe depression at the time of the stabbings and that her relationship with her partner was "suggestive of coercive control".
"In my opinion her mental disorder substantially impaired her rational decision-making and self-control at the material time," the psychiatrist added.
"In my opinion she was still recovering from the effects of childbirth at the material time."
The woman's baby was eight weeks old when he died.
The psychiatrist said she believed the defence of diminished responsibility and the charge of infanticide were "open" to the defendant.
'Prison nightmares'
The court was told that since being in prison, the defendant has been on the "highest dose possible" of anti-depressant medication.
It was also heard that since being in prison, the woman has nightmares in which she sees her baby in front of her.
The court was told that during interview, the defendant told a psychiatrist she met her partner when she was 26 years old.
She claimed her partner told her he was 38, when in fact he was 48.
During interviews, the woman claimed she'd had sex with her partner after two days of meeting him and would later find out she'd become pregnant with their daughter.
She said her partner proposed marriage after four days of knowing each other.
She said she believed her partner was "a quiet and good man" but this would be her "biggest mistake".
She told a psychiatrist during interviews that her relationship was "5% good and 95% bad".
'Anxious and tense'
The court was told she had described a "harrowing" relationship with her partner.
The woman claimed that after threatening to call police regarding her partner's drug use, he told her: "If you call the police, bang."
During interviews the woman said she planned to tell a doctor or health visitor what was happening in her relationship, but during medical appointments her partner was "always there".
The court was told that on the day of the stabbings, the woman felt "alone, helpless, anxious and tense".
She claimed that on that day, she received a text from her partner that said: "I don't care about you and the children."
The woman told a psychiatrist her mood had been "low", but "never as low" as in the three days leading up to the stabbings.
The trial continues.