Malone Road: Man dies in hospital weeks after Belfast assualt
- Published
A murder investigation has been launched after a 40-year-old man, who was seriously assaulted in Belfast in January, died in hospital.
Three men were arrested in connection with the assault and remain on bail.
It took place between 03:00 and 03:30 GMT on Sunday 29 January on the Malone Road, at the Eglantine Avenue junction.
"It has been reported that three men approached the victim and his friend before an altercation occurred," police said.
Detectives said the area would have been busy with vehicles at the time, particularly taxis, and appealed for witnesses to come forward.
A post-mortem on the victim will be carried out.