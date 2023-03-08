Dissident republican threat will 'deter young PSNI recruits'
- Published
A former police officer has said a dissident republican threat against relatives of Northern Ireland police officers could deter new recruits.
Arm na Poblachta (ANP) said police officers's families would be considered targets.
Linzi McLaren, who served in the Police Service of Northern Ireland for 18 years, said the threat was a "new low".
She believes the threat, first reported in The Irish News, could also lead to resignations.
"I think this threat is going to effect those very junior in service or those thinking of joining, or those at the very end of their career," she said.
She said officers will now have to reassess their own personal security.
Less active grouping
"As police officers you're always very conscious of the threat towards you personally, and conscious of what has happened in the past," she told BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster programme.
"You never expect that something so personal as your loved ones are ever going to be a consequence of your decision of being a police officer."
ANP was behind an attempted bomb attack outside a police station in Londonderry last November.
The group emerged in 2017 but since then it has been less active than other dissident republican groups the New IRA and the Continuity IRA.
Ms McLaren said a generation of officers have served during the period since the Troubles and they would be thinking of their own and their family's safety following the threat.
'Huge disconnect'
Ms McLaren, who is standing in the forthcoming council elections for the Ulster Unionist Party, has been open about her former career and said she has been left scared for the safety of her family.
"There's a huge disconnect now between the new generation of young officers coming through," she said.
"They no longer have that experience [of the Troubles] to be able to draw from.
"They didn't live through the Troubles, so they're starting out as police officers with what every police officer should be starting out with - the desire to make a difference, help people, work in communities.
"They don't have that instinct for fear or the threat against them. But obviously that's going to change now. They're going to have to reassess everything it means to be a police officer."
The PSNI has informed staff of the threat made by the small dissident republican group.
In the internal message, staff were advised to take "reasonable" security steps.
Ms McLaren criticised this response and said "very little information" has been given to officers to allay fears.
She said: "I know that serving officers have been told that they are assessing information that they've been given and they will be advised in due course, but it really isn't good enough and a lot of officers, I think it would be fair to say, feel there could be much more being done."