International Women's Day: Girl power on display in Belfast art

Twelve female artists have taken to the streets of Belfast to celebrate this year's International Women's Day.

College Court has been transformed as part of the city council's Bolder Vision revitalisation project.

The artists were briefed and inspired by the area's history, with street names in this part of Belfast highlighting the significance of education.

The project was funded by the Department for Communities and linked to the Future City Centre Programme.

Laura Nelson is a sign painter working at Vault Artist Studios in east Belfast
Holly Pereira is a Singaporean-Irish illustrator and muralist based in Dublin
Katriona Designs is a freelance graphic designer and illustrator whose work is inspired by her love of all things nostalgic
Australia-born Danni Simpson's work has been showcased in cities all over the world
Dublin's Jess Tobin - aka Novice - is a member of the female street art Minaw Collective
Zipporah (Zippy) Reynolds from Banbridge now splits her time between Belfast and London creating bold works
Emmalene Blake, based in Dublin, has painted at events such as Electric Picnic, Dublin Fringe Festival and Baboró International Festival
Marian Noone - aka Friz - is a Sligo-born artist based in Bangor, County Down

