Amber weather warning issued for three counties in NI
An amber warning has been issued for snow and ice for parts of counties Antrim, Down, and Armagh.
That is the second highest level of warning that can be issued by the Met Office, and lasts from 15:00 GMT on Thursday until 04:00 on Friday.
The rest of Northern Ireland remains under a yellow warning.
Snow is expected to develop across many areas into the afternoon before becoming more heavy and persistent towards the east coast.
The Met Office is warning of "atrocious" travel conditions, especially over higher ground.
Between 4-8cm of snow is expected away from immediate coasts with between 10-20cm over higher ground.
The yellow warning for the rest of Northern Ireland lasts from 07:00 GMT on Thursday until 14:00 on Friday.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland has advised motorists to take extra care, especially on those roads which may not have been gritted.
"Clear your windscreen of ice and snow before you set off and remember to slow down and increase the distance between you and the car ahead," a spokeswoman said.
"Stopping distances increase greatly when weather conditions are poor, so slow down and leave a bigger gap between your vehicle and the vehicle in front, and drive as smoothly as possible."
In the Republic of Ireland, snow and ice warnings have also been issued through Thursday and Friday.
The second highest level has been issued for 13 counties for snow across Ulster, Connacht, and parts of Munster, and Leinster.
Met Éireann has warned of significant accumulations of snow in some areas along with ice conditions.
Warnings there are in place from 03:00 on Thursday until 10:00 on Friday morning.
Stormont's Department for Infrastructure urged drivers to take caution this week as road gritting services would be disrupted by industrial action in a dispute about pay.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, it said it would "prioritise the areas at greatest risk, such as high ground, and have targeted the available resources to deliver an overnight gritting programme".
"The Department has external snow clearance contractors available to treat areas such as the Glenshane Pass if we need to do so," a spokesperson continued.
The Unite and GMB unions have protested over a pay bonus which they argue should be given to all staff.
The department said it was "committed to resolving this dispute" but called for a "derogation for winter service for the next few days".