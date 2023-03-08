Moira: One person taken to hospital after serious crash
One person has been taken to hospital after a serious crash in Moira, County Down.
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said they received a 999 call at 13:42 GMT about an incident on Meeting Street in the village.
Police and emergency services are at the scene and have gathered about halfway along Main Street.
Two ambulances, two ambulance officers and a hazardous area response team were dispatched to the incident.
The off-slip to Moira from the M1 is also closed and police have advised motorists to seek an alternative route for their journey.