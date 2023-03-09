Mum who stabbed baby knew what she was doing, court told
- Published
A woman charged with murdering her eight-week-old son and attempting to murder his two-year-old sister "knew what she was doing", a psychiatrist has said.
The woman cannot be named to protect the identity of her surviving child
She admits she stabbed the children in July 2021 but denies the charges.
The forensic psychiatrist said in his opinion, the most likely reason she stabbed her children was "spousal revenge".
The psychiatrist, speaking for the prosecution, told Belfast Crown Court he interviewed the woman over two days for between an hour and two hours each time.
The psychiatrist said the woman told him: "After three years I took this decision.
"I tried for three years. I thought he would change.
"This was the only chance to escape him."
The court heard that following the stabbings, the defendant was not deemed mentally unwell enough to be taken to a mental health facility and was instead taken to hospital and then prison.
The psychiatrist said: "In my view this is significant."
Prison attack
The court was told the woman was attacked by another inmate at Hydebank prison and was called "baby killer".
The defendant was seen by a specialist perinatal psychiatrist on four occasions.
He found she had "a mild depressive episode in the post-natal period".
The woman's GP notes were described as "unremarkable", and it was heard she had no history of self harm or mental illness.
The forensic psychiatrist told the court he believed the woman had "mild to moderate depression" at the time of the stabbings.
He added: "It was more than nothing clearly but there were not sufficient symptoms to be severe."
He said that in his opinion, the woman "knew what she was doing" at the time of the stabbings.
He added that in his opinion, the defendant's depression did not impact on her ability to understand her conduct, her ability to form rational judgement or lead to a loss in self control.
The psychiatrist said the fact the woman picked up a knife before putting it down again and having a smoke, before going on to stab her children, showed that "she had time at any stage to get help".
He said that in his opinion, the defence of diminished responsibility and the charge of infanticide were not open to the defendant.
He added that it was his belief that the defendant's depression was not related to childbirth, but to her relationship and living situation.
"Her depression was not post-partum but rather situational in nature," he said.
The psychiatrist was also asked about a comment he had noted, in which the defendant reportedly said: "He destroyed my life so I destroyed his."
He said: "It was one of those comments that sticks with you because of the seriousness of it.
"It was almost like a closing remark and it just stuck."
The psychiatrist was asked by a prosecution barrister about five recognised motives for mothers who kill their children.
He was asked: "Do mothers kill their children?"
"Unfortunately they do," he replied.
The psychiatrist was asked whether he believed the factors in this case were altruistic, psychotic, fatal maltreatment, an unwanted child or spousal revenge.
"For me the most likely reason for the killing of the child was spousal revenge," he replied.
A judge told the jury a legal issue had arisen and that they would not be required again until Monday.
The trial continues.