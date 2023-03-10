Lyra McKee: Two men appear in court charged with murder
- Published
Two men have appeared in court where they denied murdering journalist Lyra McKee in Londonderry in April 2019.
Ms McKee died after she was struck by a bullet fired at police during a riot.
Peter Gearóid Cavanagh, 35, of Elmwood Terrace, and Jordan Devine, 21, of Synge Court - both in Londonderry - appeared remotely at Belfast Crown Court from their solicitors' offices.
Both are also charged with offences relating to rioting on the night Ms McKee was shot dead.
Ms McKee, 29, was shot dead while observing rioting in Londonderry's Creggan estate in April 2019.
The New IRA later said its members were responsible for the killing.
When the charge of murder was put to Cavanagh and Devine, they both replied, "Not guilty".
The pair were also charged with, and denied, possessing a handgun and ammunition with intent, as well as damaging by fire a Ford Transit truck, on the same date.
Cavanagh denied an additional charge of stealing the truck.
A 22-year-old male, Joseph Anthony Farren - who is also known as Campbell - from Gosheden Cottages in Derry, also appeared in court via video-link to face charges linked to the riot.
Cavanagh, Devine and Farren all denied possessing a petrol bomb in suspicious circumstances, rioting and throwing a petrol bomb on 18 April 2019.
Devine entered a not-guilty plea to making a petrol bomb on 16 April 2019, while both Devine and Farren denied charges of possessing a petrol bomb in suspicious circumstances and throwing a petrol bomb on the same date.
Mr Justice O'Hara was told several other co-accused were launching legal applications which he said he would hear at the end of May.
Following his ruling on these, the judge expressed hope that a date for a trial could be set this autumn.
Five more men from Derry are charged with rioting and throwing petrol bombs on the same date. They are:
- Patrick Gallagher, 29, of Pinetrees
- Kieran McCool, 53, of Ballymagowan Gardens
- Jude McCrory, 24, of Magowan Park
- Joseph Barr, 33, of Cecilia's Walk
- William Patrick Elliott, 56, of Ballymagowan Gardens
All eight men had recently appeared at a preliminary inquiry.
In January, at Londonderry Magistrates' Court, the judge ruled that any matters that had arisen in preliminary inquiry were "clearly matters for the trial".
All eight men had refused to answer, asked if they wished to call witnesses or make statements at that stage of the legal proceedings.