In pictures: Northern Ireland's snow day
- Published
While blizzard conditions and heavy snow led to school closures and travel disruption, it also provided a picturesque scene for many people to wake up to.
Some areas were more severely affected than others with the east of Northern Ireland bearing the brunt of the snowfall.
However, most places saw at least a light dusting.
At its worst, some roads were described as "treacherous" especially over high ground.
More than 200 schools across Northern Ireland closed, leaving thousands of pupils at home for the day.
An amber warning was issued for counties Antrim, Down and Armagh while other areas were given a less severe yellow warning.
And it's not over yet as a weather warning remains in place for Friday night and Saturday morning when low temperatures will see icy conditions persist.