John Caldwell: Man arrested after shooting claim is released
- Published
A man arrested in connection with a claim of responsibility made for the shooting of a senior police officer has been released.
Det Ch Insp John Caldwell suffered life-changing injuries in the attack in Omagh last month.
A typed admission of responsibility was taped to a wall beside shops in the Creggan estate in Londonderry.
Police believe dissident republican group the New IRA was behind the attack.
Det Ch Insp Caldwell was shot in front of his young son in a sports complex car park in Omagh, County Tyrone, on 22 February.
The 25-year-old, who was also being held over a hoax security alert in Derry last month, was released following questioning.
The alert happened close to a football match when Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris was present.