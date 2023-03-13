Londonderry: Police attacked with bottles and stones
Police officers have been attacked with bottles and stones by a group of about 30 young people in Londonderry.
Officers came under attack at about 19:00 GMT on Sunday after conducting searches in the vicinity of Brae Head Road in the city.
The search operation was in relation to recent violent dissident republican terrorism, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said.
Some damage was caused to police vehicles but no officers were injured.