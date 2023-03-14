County Tyrone: Kristen Nugent wins UK-wide cookery competition
- Published
A schoolgirl from Northern Ireland has won a prestigious UK-wide cooking competition.
Kristen Nugent, from Killeeshil, in County Tyrone, came out on top in the Springboard FutureChef competition - a schools-based programme which aims to inspire young people to take up a career in hospitality.
Thousands of young people, representing hundreds of UK schools, took part.
The 15-year-old said she was "completely over the moon".
The prize includes working alongside celebrity chefs at the prestigious Royal Ascot horse racing meeting in June.
Kristen was picked out of almost 1,500 young people to represent Northern Ireland in London.
During the final on Monday she cooked alongside 11 of the best young chefs from across the UK.
"It was a lot of pressure, I think there were about 10 judges, so you just try and keep calm," Kristen said.
"The first hour didn't really go to plan to be honest, but I took a wee 30 second break and got myself together and it came good in the end.
"It feels amazing, I still can't believe it."
Her main dish was smoked rainbow trout, citrus cured rillette, fried egg, chive mash, soused vegetables and herb butter sauce.
Kristen's mother travelled to London and was watching from the side lines.
"I'm absolutely thrilled, we always knew there was a wee sparking for the cooking there," Edel Nugent said.
"We've always tried to nurture it, but we're so proud because she put so much hard work into it and lot of practice sessions."
Kristen was mentored by Dungannon chef James Devine, who won National Chef of the Year in 2017.
"My competing days are sadly behind me but coaching and mentoring is an exciting outlet," he said.
"I'm delighted for Kristen, the industry needs more young people showing and interest and this competition is a perfect catalyst for that."
Figures from the Department of Economy showed a decline in the number of people employed in in the food and beverage industry in Northern Ireland.
The number of people aged 16-64 employed in the industry went from 37,000 in 2016 to 29,000 in 2021.
Meanwhile, the number of people in Northern Ireland undertaking catering and professional chef apprenticeships went from 528 in 2014/15 to 196 in 2020/21.
But Kristen says she plans to buck the trend.
"I know I'm still at school, but this has just made me more confident about cooking and wanting to be a chef," she said.
"And someday maybe I'll get to open my own restaurant."