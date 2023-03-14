Year of flooding in Greysteel affecting mental health, residents say
- Published
Residents of Greysteel whose gardens have been flooding for the past year have called for urgent help.
Some residents in Briar Hill in the County Londonderry village face a clean-up operation every time there is heavy rainfall in the area.
The Department for Infrastructure told BBC Radio Foyle a site meeting was to happen to explore possible solutions.
Kevin McGlinchey said the flooding was affecting people's mental health and costing them money.
"The water comes gushing into our gardens like a waterfall on really wet days," Mr McGlinchey said.
"We have come together and signed petitions asking for help and sent them to the relevant departments. There's been very little guidance or help.
"You can't have a nice garden. You're spending money on it and then it's destroyed again. It's mentally draining."
Residents believe there are a number of problems - one being water running from fields.
They say other issues, including drainage, have been raised with the Department for Infrastructure and NI Water.
A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said a meeting was due to take place with residents to to discuss the issues and explore possible solutions.
A spokesperson for Northern Ireland Water said the company carried out investigations following reports of the flooding.
"All the NI Water infrastructure in the area has been found to be operating properly and is therefore not the cause of the flooding into gardens," they said.
"There is a private stream which may be having an impact, however, this stream is not under NI Water ownership or maintenance.
"NI Water staff were due to attend a site meeting with other relevant agencies and elected representatives which was unfortunately postponed by some of the attending parties. We are now awaiting suitable alternative dates."
'I've had enough'
Kevin McGlinchey said residents needed a solution as soon as possible.
"The water hasn't been coming into our houses but it's destroying our gardens," he said.
"Some people are actually having sewage problems because of it and have to clean dirt up so their children can play.
"There is a real drainage problem and we need a glimmer of hope here instead of being passed from department to department."
Another resident, who did not want to be named, said she recently spent £1,000 fixing parts of her back garden.
"I've had enough and it's time for those in the relevant departments to act now," she said.
"My children can't play in the garden until it is fully cleaned down and the garden turns into a muck field once the water disappears.
"We live in Northern Ireland and heavy rain is common. We shouldn't have to live like this."