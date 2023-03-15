University strikes: Queen's and Ulster staff resume strikes
- Published
Strikes by some staff at Queen's University Belfast (QUB) and Ulster University (UU) are to resume on Wednesday.
The action by members of the University and College Union (UCU) had previously been "paused" while pay talks were held.
But the union has now decided to hold six days of strikes from Wednesday until 22 March.
Members of Unite union at QUB will also walk out on Thursday.
Some staff at about 150 universities across the UK will strike despite the fact that talks between the UCU and the Universities and Colleges Employers Association (UCEA) are still taking place.
As 17 March is St Patrick's Day, universities in Northern Ireland will close for the public holiday so members of the UCU at QUB and UU will not be striking on that day.
Members of the UCU across the UK began 18 days of strike action on 1 February.
It was the latest action in a long-running dispute over pay, working conditions and pensions.
Seven days of strikes in late February and early March did not go ahead, but the action is to resume on Wednesday.
The UCEA, which represents 144 higher education institutions including QUB and UU, previously said they had made a "full and final pay offer of between 5% and 8%" to the UCU.
But UCU members have said they want a pay rise that matches the rising cost of living, with inflation running at about 10%.
Union members have been out on strike a number of times in recent years.
In a joint statement about the strike at QUB resuming, Unite and UCU members at the university said they were taking action over "fair and equitable pay, pensions and precarious employment practices".
As staff do not have to inform universities in advance that they are walking out, it is not clear exactly how many classes and lectures will be affected by the strikes.